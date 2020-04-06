|
MR PAUL STEPHEN MINES Well known & respected Real Estate Agent Late of Dubbo. Passed away on 2nd April 2020 Aged 68 years Dearly beloved husband of Kerri-Anne. Loving father & father-in-law of Amy & Dean Welbourne, Hannah & Sean Walkom and Esther & Scott Behsman. Cherished "Pa" of Charlotte, Caleb, Jack, Bridie and Lane. Adored son of Jeoffrey (Deceased) & Nora. Brother of Mark (Deceased) and Megan. Paul was a great friend to many and a wonderful companion of his dog Millie. A private family funeral service will be held for Paul with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Apr. 6, 2020