PAUL ROBERT LOVE Passed away 22nd August 2019 Aged 73 years. Late of Geurie & formerly of Mt Druitt. Loving father & father-in-law of David & Rhonda, Scott & Linda, Kelly & Chris. Cherished grandfather & great grandfather. Paul's funeral service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 10.30am Friday 13th September 2019 followed by interment in the Western Districts Memorial Park Boothenba Road, Dubbo.
Published in Narromine News on Sept. 9, 2019