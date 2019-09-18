|
PAUL MICHAEL MCINTOSH Passed away 14th September 2019 Aged 81 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved husband of Beth (dec). Loving father of Michael, Peter, Liz, Simon and their families. Cherished brother to John. Adored grandfather. A private cremation shall be held for Paul in Dubbo with his memorial service to take place at a later date. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Sept. 18, 2019