Paul Cornelius O'LEARY

PAUL CORNELIUS O'LEARY Passed away 8th June 2020 Aged 75 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved husband of Merrilyn. Loving father & father-in-law of Richard & Chris, Troy & Sally, Craig & Laura. Cherished grandfather of Jazmin, Austin, Cooper, Poppy and Mitchell. Adored brother. A private family cremation service for Paul shall be held in Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on June 11, 2020
