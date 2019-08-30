|
PAUL ALBERT COSTIN Passed away 27th August 2019 Aged 69 years. Late of Dubbo. Father of Brandon, Nyree & their families. Adored brother of Vera, Rose, Beth, Dale & their families. Paul's graveside funeral service will be held in the Western Districts Memorial Park Boothenba Road, Dubbo commencing at 11.00am Wednesday 4th September 2019. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Aug. 30, 2019