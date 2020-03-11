Home
Patricia Joan "PATSY" WHEELER

Patricia Joan "PATSY" WHEELER Notice
PATRICIA JOAN WHEELER "PATSY" Passed away 29th February 2020 Aged 62 years. Late of Dubbo and formerly of Cobar and Wilcannia. Dearly loved wife of David. Loving mother & mother-in-law of Brett & Aki and Emily. Cherished sister and aunty to her family. Patsy's funeral service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium, 1 Moffatt Drive, Dubbo commencing at 2.30pm Tuesday 17th March 2020 followed by a family interment in the Cobar Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on Mar. 11, 2020
