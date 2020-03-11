|
PATRICIA JOAN WHEELER "PATSY" Passed away 29th February 2020 Aged 62 years. Late of Dubbo and formerly of Cobar and Wilcannia. Dearly loved wife of David. Loving mother & mother-in-law of Brett & Aki and Emily. Cherished sister and aunty to her family. Patsy's funeral service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium, 1 Moffatt Drive, Dubbo commencing at 2.30pm Tuesday 17th March 2020 followed by a family interment in the Cobar Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Mar. 11, 2020