Home
Services
W. Larcombe & Son
52 Talbragar Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
6882 3199
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela SPALDING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Monica SPALDING

Add a Memory
Pamela Monica SPALDING Notice
MRS PAMELA MONICA SPALDING Late of Dubbo Passed away 1st August 2019 Aged 89 years Beloved wife of Mr Angus Spalding (Dec). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Matthew & Isabella, Therese & Mick, Patricia, Kathy & Paul and their families. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Pam's funeral service to be held at St Brigid's Catholic Church, Dubbo on Friday, 9th August 2019 commencing at 1:30pm. A Private family Cremation will take place at a later hour. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.