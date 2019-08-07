|
|
MRS PAMELA MONICA SPALDING Late of Dubbo Passed away 1st August 2019 Aged 89 years Beloved wife of Mr Angus Spalding (Dec). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Matthew & Isabella, Therese & Mick, Patricia, Kathy & Paul and their families. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Pam's funeral service to be held at St Brigid's Catholic Church, Dubbo on Friday, 9th August 2019 commencing at 1:30pm. A Private family Cremation will take place at a later hour. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019