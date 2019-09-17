Home
PAMELA LILLIAN NEELY "PAM" Passed away 11th September 2019 Aged 73 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved mother of Cathy, Paul and Tina. Loving mother-in-law, Nan, great Nan, Sister & Aunt to her family. A requiem mass to celebrate Pamela's life will be held in St Brigid's Catholic Church Brisbane Street, Dubbo commencing at 1.30pm Thursday 19th September 2019 followed by interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery Dunedoo Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on Sept. 17, 2019
