Owen Hardy SCOBLE

Mr Owen Hardy Scoble Late of Dubbo Passed away 13th October 2019 Aged 85 years Beloved husband of Shirley (dec). Cherished father, grandfather and great grandfather to his family. A dear friend to many. Mr Scoble's funeral service will be held at St Andrew's Chapel, Wingewarra Street, Dubbo on Friday 18th October 2019 commencing at 10am followed by a private cremation. In lieu of floral tributes, donations to the Orana Gardens Residential Aged Care Facility would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral director at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Shakespeare Funerals Setting the standards of funeral care since 1894 Phone 6882 2434
Published in Narromine News on Oct. 17, 2019
