|
|
NEVILLE V TOWNEY
5/11/1935 - 27/4/2013
Aged 77 years
You held my hand
When I was small
You caught me when I fell
You're the hero of my childhood
And my later years as well
And every time I think of you
My heart still fi lls with pride
Though I'll always miss you Dad
I know you're by my side
In laughter and in sorrow
In sunshine and through rain
I know you're watching over me
Until we meet again
Love always
Nerrida and Barry,
Grandsons Nathan, Kurt
and Great Grandchildren
Published in Narromine News on Apr. 27, 2020