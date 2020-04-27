Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Neville TOWNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neville V. TOWNEY


1935 - 2013
Add a Memory
Neville V. TOWNEY In Memoriam
NEVILLE V TOWNEY

5/11/1935 - 27/4/2013

Aged 77 years

You held my hand

When I was small

You caught me when I fell

You're the hero of my childhood

And my later years as well

And every time I think of you

My heart still fi lls with pride

Though I'll always miss you Dad

I know you're by my side

In laughter and in sorrow

In sunshine and through rain

I know you're watching over me

Until we meet again

Love always

Nerrida and Barry,

Grandsons Nathan, Kurt

and Great Grandchildren
Published in Narromine News on Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neville's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -