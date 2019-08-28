|
MR NEVILLE HENRY GODDARD Better known as "Nev" Late of Elong Elong Passed away on 24th August 2019 Aged 94 years Dearly loved husband of Beverly (Deceased). Loving father of John Goddard, Judith Curnow, Anthony Goddard, Lynn Brett, Jenny Williams and Donna Brett. Cherished "Poppy" of his Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and Great, Great Grandchildren. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Mr Goddard's funeral service to be held in the Generocity Church, Sheraton Road, Dubbo on Thursday 29th August 2019 commencing at 10am followed by interment at Western Districts Memorial Park, Boothenba Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Aug. 28, 2019