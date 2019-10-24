Home
Services
Abbey Funeral Home
93 Wingewarra Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
(02) 6881 8988
Resources
More Obituaries for Neta EDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neta EDSON

Add a Memory
Neta EDSON Notice
NETA EDSON Passed away 21st October 2019 Aged 93 years. Late of Narromine. Dearly loved wife of Charles (dec). Loving mother of Cathy, Joy, Ian, Kent and their families. Neta's funeral service will be held in the Uniting Church Meryula Street, Narromine commencing at 2.00pm Monday 28th October 2019 followed by interment in the Narromine Cemetery. In lieu of floral tributes donations to the Narromine Cancer Support Group would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral directors at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



logo
Published in Narromine News on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neta's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.