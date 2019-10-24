|
NETA EDSON Passed away 21st October 2019 Aged 93 years. Late of Narromine. Dearly loved wife of Charles (dec). Loving mother of Cathy, Joy, Ian, Kent and their families. Neta's funeral service will be held in the Uniting Church Meryula Street, Narromine commencing at 2.00pm Monday 28th October 2019 followed by interment in the Narromine Cemetery. In lieu of floral tributes donations to the Narromine Cancer Support Group would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral directors at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Oct. 24, 2019