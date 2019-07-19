|
RACHAEL ANN BROOK nee QUAYLE Late of Dubbo Passed away 1st July, 2019 Aged 37 years Loved wife of Jason. Loving mother of Lachlan & Chelsea. Much loved daughter of Allan & Veronica. Loved sister of Alissa & Sarah & aunt to their children. Rachael's funeral service will be held on Saturday, 20th July, 2019 in the Gilgandra Shire Hall commencing at 11am followed by interment in the Gilgandra Lawn Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of: Gilgandra Funerals & Monuments Proudly servicing Gilgandra and Districts (02) 6847 2215
Published in Narromine News on July 19, 2019