COCKBAIN (née ISON) Michelle May Passed away 19th September, 2019 Aged 49 Years Late of Morpeth Much loved and cherished wife of Andrew. Loving and devoted mother of Sophie, Lauren, Erin and Angus. Loving daughter of Robert Ison (Dec'd), and Isabell Sawyer. Step-daughter of Neville Sawyer. Sister of Stewart and family. Daughter-in-law of Peter and Barbara (Dec'd) and their families. Family and friends are invited to gather in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope on Friday 27th September, 2019 at 1pm to honour and celebrate Michelle's life. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Love Your Sister Maitland in memory of Michelle. A donation box will be available at The Chapel.



Published in Narromine News on Sept. 25, 2019
