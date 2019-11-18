|
|
DARCY - NATAN 'NATE'. Passed away tragically in Mudgee earlier this month. Late of Mudgee, formerly of Parkes, NSW. Dearly beloved son and stepson of Sarah, James, Sallie & Vic. Much loved brother of Mollie, Harry, Angus, Skyla & Troy. Loving grandson of Judy, Bruce, Allicyn, Tony & Gwenda Loved and missed by all his family. Aged 18 years 'Forever in our hearts - gone too soon' Relatives and friends are invited to attend His Funeral Service to be held in St Mary's Catholic Church on Friday, 22nd November 2019, commencing at 2.00pm. Following the Service a private cremation will take place. No flowers by request, donations to Livin.org may be made at the service. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in Narromine News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019