NAOMI MERLE BUCKLEY Passed peacefully on Tuesday 16th July, 2019 At Nazareth House Tamworth Aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of Barry (dec). Loving mother of Anne, Kathryn, Peter & David and their partners. Treasured grandmother of Layton, Wade, Laura, Jade, Eliza, Gabrielle, Margaret & Isaac. Relatives and friends of the late Naomi Buckley are respectfully invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Laurence's Catholic Church, 70 Tamworth Street Dubbo at 11.00am on 24th July, 2019. Thence for burial in the Western District Memorial Park. Burke and Hamilton Funerals Tamworth NSW 2340 [email protected] Phone: 02 6765 3999
Published in Narromine News on July 20, 2019