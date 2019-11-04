|
NANCY MCMILLAN Passed away 31st October 2019 Aged 97 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved wife of James (dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law of James (dec), Eileen & Clifford, Michael & Mary, Patrick (dec), Edward, Bernie, Maureen & Jim, Karen & Wayne, Kathrina, Kevin (dec) & Sue, Paul & Michelle. Cherished grandmother & great grandmother to her grandchildren & great grandchildren. Adored aunty & sister to her family. Nancy's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium, corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 11.00am Friday 8th November 2019. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Nov. 4, 2019