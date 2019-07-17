Home
Mr Douglas Victor Hovenden Late of Dubbo Formerly of Narromine Passed away 11th July 2019 Aged 93 years Beloved husband of Joan (dec). Loving father of Ross (dec) and Greta. Adored grandfather of Guy, Yharn, Todd and Kyle and great-grandfather of Sebastian, Bailey and Trai. Mr Hovenden's funeral service will be held in the chapel of Western Districts Memorial Park Crematorium, Boothenba Road, Dubbo on Monday 22nd July 2019 commencing at 11am. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Shakespeare Funerals Setting the standards of funeral care since 1894 Phone 6882 2434
Published in Narromine News on July 17, 2019
