Mitchell Whale
27th August 2018
No one knows how much we miss you;
No one knows the bitter pain
We have suffered since we lost you;
Life has never been the same.
In our hearts your memory lingers,
Sweetly tender, fond and true;
There is not a day, Mitchell,
That we do not think of you.
You had a nature we could not help loving
And a heart that was purer than gold
And to those who knew you and loved you
Your memory will never grow cold.
Love always
Dad, Mum and Cameron
Published in Narromine News from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019