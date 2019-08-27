Home
Mitchell WHALE

27th August 2018

No one knows how much we miss you;

No one knows the bitter pain

We have suffered since we lost you;

Life has never been the same.

In our hearts your memory lingers,

Sweetly tender, fond and true;

There is not a day, Mitchell,

That we do not think of you.

You had a nature we could not help loving

And a heart that was purer than gold

And to those who knew you and loved you

Your memory will never grow cold.

Love always

Dad, Mum and Cameron
Published in Narromine News from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
