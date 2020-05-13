|
|
MR MICHAEL JOHN FERRIS Better known as "Dick" Late of Dubbo Passed away on 8th May 2020 Aged 58 years Dearly beloved husband of Leanne. Loving father & father-in-law of Mathew & Shantelle, Lené and Michael & Kreete. Cherished "Pop" of Levi and Jahnara. Fond brother of Elaine (Deceased), Jackie and Tony & A great mate to many. A private family funeral service will be held for Michael. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on May 13, 2020