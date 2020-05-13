Home
Services
W. Larcombe & Son
52 Talbragar Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
(02) 6882 3199
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael FERRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael John FERRIS

Add a Memory
Michael John FERRIS Notice
MR MICHAEL JOHN FERRIS Better known as "Dick" Late of Dubbo Passed away on 8th May 2020 Aged 58 years Dearly beloved husband of Leanne. Loving father & father-in-law of Mathew & Shantelle, Lené and Michael & Kreete. Cherished "Pop" of Levi and Jahnara. Fond brother of Elaine (Deceased), Jackie and Tony & A great mate to many. A private family funeral service will be held for Michael. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -