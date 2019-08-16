Home
Services
Abbey Funeral Home
93 Wingewarra Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
(02) 6881 8988
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael BROWN

Add a Memory
Michael BROWN Notice
MICHAEL JOSEPH BROWN "DUKE" Passed away 13th August 2019 Aged 63 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved son of Barbara & Bill (both dec). Loving brother of Robert and Peter. Adored uncle, great uncle and a mate to many. Michael's funeral service will be held in St Brigid's Catholic Church, Brisbane Street, Dubbo commencing at 11.00am Thursday 22nd August 2019 followed by interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery, Dunedoo Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



logo
Published in Narromine News on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.