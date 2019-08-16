|
MICHAEL JOSEPH BROWN "DUKE" Passed away 13th August 2019 Aged 63 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved son of Barbara & Bill (both dec). Loving brother of Robert and Peter. Adored uncle, great uncle and a mate to many. Michael's funeral service will be held in St Brigid's Catholic Church, Brisbane Street, Dubbo commencing at 11.00am Thursday 22nd August 2019 followed by interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery, Dunedoo Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Aug. 16, 2019