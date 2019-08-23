|
MICHAEL FREDRICK BARCLAY "MICK" Passed away 11th August 2019 Aged 60 years. Late of Wee Waa & formerly of Trangie and Mungindi. Dearly loved husband of Robyn "Robbie". Loving father, step-father, grandfather & brother to his family. Mick's funeral service will be held in St Carthage's Catholic Church, Trangie commencing at 10.00am Friday 30th August 2019 followed by interment in the Trangie Cemetery In lieu of floral tributes a donation to an Emergency Service Organisation of your choosing would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral directors at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Aug. 23, 2019