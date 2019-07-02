Home
More Obituaries for Merle PEARCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merle Elaine PEARCE

Merle Elaine PEARCE Notice
Mrs Merle Elaine Pearce Late of Dubbo Passed away 23rd June 2019 Aged 81 years Much loved wife of Frank (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Angela & Paul, Mark & Jody, Bert & Melanie and Neena. Adored "Nan" of her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Mrs Pearce's funeral service will be held at St Brigid's Catholic Church, Brisbane Street, Dubbo on Friday 5th July 2019 commencing at 11am followed by interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery, Dunedoo Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Shakespeare Funerals a trusted part of the community for over 100 years. Phone 6882 2434
Published in Narromine News on July 2, 2019
