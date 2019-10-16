Home
Maxwell Cameron "MAX" PERRING

MAXWELL CAMERON PERRING "MAX" Passed away 10th October 2019 Aged 97 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved husband of Joan (dec). Loving father & father-in-law of Christine & David, Alan & Mandy, Bob & Liz. Grandfather of Ben, Wes, Phil and Anna Knight, Sally, Diana and Eleanor Perring, Alli, Tom and Paul Lambell, Sophie and Jess Perring. Brother to George. Max's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Western Districts Memorial Park, Boothenba Road, Dubbo commencing at 2.00pm Friday 18th October 2019. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on Oct. 16, 2019
