MRS MAXINE JOAN FOOKS Late of Dubbo Passed away on 26th September 2019 Aged 76 years Loving mother of Mark & Victoria. Cherished Nanna "Moo" of grandchildren Graeme, Mark, Daniel, Claire, William, Dean and great grandchildren Denise and Brandon. Loved sister of Bernard (Deceased), Sheila (Deceased), Margaret, Sharyn, Lois and a dear friend of many. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Mrs Fooks' funeral service to be held at St Andrew's Chapel, 72 Wingewarra Street, Dubbo on Wednesday 2nd October 2019 commencing at 2pm followed by a private cremation. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Sept. 30, 2019