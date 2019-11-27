Home
Services
W. Larcombe & Son
52 Talbragar Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
6882 3199
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of Western Districts Memorial Park
Boothenba Road
Dubbo
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MAry GREENE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MAry Ellen GREENE

Add a Memory
MAry Ellen GREENE Notice
MRS MARY ELLEN GREENE Late of Dubbo Passed away on 23rd November 2019 Aged 97 years Dearly beloved wife of Frank (Deceased). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Kevin & Karen, Pam & Greg, Russell & Diane, Narelle & Robert and Neal & Jenny. Cherished grandmother and great grandmother of their families. Loved sister of her family. Relatives & friends are warmly invited to attend Mrs Greene's funeral service to be held in the Chapel of Western Districts Memorial Park, Boothenba Road, Dubbo on Friday 29th November 2019 commencing at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining Lawn Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MAry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -