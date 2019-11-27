|
|
MRS MARY ELLEN GREENE Late of Dubbo Passed away on 23rd November 2019 Aged 97 years Dearly beloved wife of Frank (Deceased). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Kevin & Karen, Pam & Greg, Russell & Diane, Narelle & Robert and Neal & Jenny. Cherished grandmother and great grandmother of their families. Loved sister of her family. Relatives & friends are warmly invited to attend Mrs Greene's funeral service to be held in the Chapel of Western Districts Memorial Park, Boothenba Road, Dubbo on Friday 29th November 2019 commencing at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining Lawn Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019