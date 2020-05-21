|
|
ANDERSON Mary Ellen Late of Campbelltown, formerly of Dubbo Aged 86 years
Passed away peacefully on Sunday 17th May 2020.
Beloved wife of Keith Anderson (dec). Cherished mother of Brian Anderson, Gary Anderson (dec), Kerry Gordon, Carolyn Meadows, Tracey Casey, Baby Anderson (dec), Matthew Anderson, Sean Anderson, Damien Anderson, Gregory Anderson and Lisa-Maree Bevan. Dearly loved mother-in-law. Adored grandmother to twenty grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Treasured sister of Des, Ron (dec), Joan (dec) and Barry O'Connor. Sadly missed by her extended family and friends.
Devoted to her family, Strong, Selfless and Loving to all.
We will miss you so much Mum.
Rest in Peace.
Published in Narromine News on May 21, 2020