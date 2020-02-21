Home
MARTIN JOHN O'BRIEN Passed away 19th February 2020 Aged 92 years. Late of Dubbo and formerly of Bramble, Warrumbungle Dearly loved husband of Ella. Loving father & father-in-law of Roy & Judy, James & Alison, Maria & John. Cherished grandfather & great grandfather. Adored brother to his family. Martin's funeral service will be held in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Tooloon St, Coonamble commencing at 11.00am Tuesday 25th February 2020 followed by interment in the Coonamble Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on Feb. 21, 2020
