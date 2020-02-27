|
MR MARK FREDERICK TEMPEST GAVEL Late of Dubbo. Passed away at home on 25th February 2020 Aged 81 years Dearly loved husband of Ros. Much loved father & father-in-law of Tim & Jenny, Nicky & Bevan and Megan & Michael. Cherished Grandpa to James, Lauren, Meron, Eske and Skinny, great Grandpa to Emanuel, Boss to Rigby. Funeral will be held on Friday 28th February 2020 commencing at 11am in the Chapel of Western Districts Memorial Park Crematorium, Boothenba Road, Dubbo. Family and friends most welcome. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Feb. 27, 2020