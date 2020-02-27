Home
Services
W. Larcombe & Son
52 Talbragar Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
6882 3199
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Chapel of Western Districts Memorial Park Crematorium
Boothenba Road
Dubbo
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark GAVEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Frederick Tempest GAVEL

Add a Memory
Mark Frederick Tempest GAVEL Notice
MR MARK FREDERICK TEMPEST GAVEL Late of Dubbo. Passed away at home on 25th February 2020 Aged 81 years Dearly loved husband of Ros. Much loved father & father-in-law of Tim & Jenny, Nicky & Bevan and Megan & Michael. Cherished Grandpa to James, Lauren, Meron, Eske and Skinny, great Grandpa to Emanuel, Boss to Rigby. Funeral will be held on Friday 28th February 2020 commencing at 11am in the Chapel of Western Districts Memorial Park Crematorium, Boothenba Road, Dubbo. Family and friends most welcome. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -