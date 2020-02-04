Home
Abbey Funeral Home
93 Wingewarra Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
(02) 6881 8988
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:30 PM
Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium
Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road
Dubbo
Marjorie Elaine "MARJ" STEPHENS

Marjorie Elaine "MARJ" STEPHENS Notice
MARJORIE ELAINE STEPHENS "MARJE" Passed away 29th January 2020 Aged 67 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved wife of Ron. Loving mother & mother-in-law of Clifford & Cate, Andrew & Dave. Cherished Nanny of Jordan, Natalie and Zachary. Marje's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 2.30pm Friday 7th February 2020. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



logo
Published in Narromine News on Feb. 4, 2020
