MARJORIE ELAINE STEPHENS "MARJE" Passed away 29th January 2020 Aged 67 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved wife of Ron. Loving mother & mother-in-law of Clifford & Cate, Andrew & Dave. Cherished Nanny of Jordan, Natalie and Zachary. Marje's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 2.30pm Friday 7th February 2020. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Feb. 4, 2020