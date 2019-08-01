|
MARIE ELIZABETH FIELD Passed away 30th July 2019 Aged 83 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved wife of Allan (dec). Loving mother of Greg, David, Graeme and Peter. Cherished grandmother & great grandmother to her family. Marie's funeral service will be held in the St Brigid's Catholic Church, Brisbane Street Dubbo, commencing at 2.30pm Friday 2nd August 2019 followed by interment in the Western Districts Memorial Park, Boothenba Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Aug. 1, 2019