MARIE BERNADETTE MERRIMAN Passed away 22nd January 2020 Aged 93 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved wife of Kevin (dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Anne & Peter, Paula & Ed (dec), Patrick & Jenny, Donna & Mark and Suzanne & Mark. Cherished Mumma to her 15 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. A requiem mass to celebrate Marie's life will be held in St Brigid's Catholic Church, Brisbane Street, Dubbo commencing at 10.30am Friday 31st January 2020 followed by interment in the Geurie Cemetery. In lieu of floral tributes, donations to Angel Flight would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral directors at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Jan. 29, 2020