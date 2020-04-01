|
MASHFORD (nee Ward)
MARGARET JANICE
12. 09.1935 – 26.03.2020
Passed away peacefully aged 84 years.
Late of Narooma & Terrey Hills Nursing Home.
Loving wife of Allan (dec). Beloved daughter of Clyde Henry "Nip" and Doris Ward (both dec). Dearly loved sister of Grahame (dec) and Tony and sister-in-law of Jan. Adored aunt to Sarah, Fionna and Anthony and dear great aunt to Maurice and Jacob. Margaret will be sadly missed by family and friends.
A Memorial Service celebrating Margaret's life will be held at a future date.
Passionate teacher
Lover of the Arts
Community spirited
Now in God's care.
