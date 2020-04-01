Home
Margaret Mashford


1935 - 2020
Margaret Mashford Notice
MASHFORD (nee Ward)

MARGARET JANICE

12. 09.1935 –  26.03.2020

Passed away peacefully aged 84 years.

Late of Narooma & Terrey Hills Nursing Home.

Loving wife of Allan (dec). Beloved daughter of Clyde Henry "Nip" and Doris Ward (both dec). Dearly loved sister of Grahame (dec) and Tony and sister-in-law of Jan. Adored aunt to Sarah, Fionna and Anthony and dear great aunt to Maurice and Jacob. Margaret will be sadly missed by family and friends.

A Memorial Service celebrating Margaret's life will be held at a future date.

Passionate teacher

Lover of the Arts

Community spirited

Now in God's care.

Published in Narooma News on Apr. 1, 2020
