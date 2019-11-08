Home
MARGARET MARY McGOWAN Passed away 6th November 2019 Aged 73 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved wife of John (dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Michael & Jodie, Rodney & Jacqui, Chris, Jenny & Brett. Adored grandmother & great grandmother. Cherished sister to her family. Margaret's funeral service will be held in St Brigid's Catholic Church Brisbane Street, Dubbo commencing at 10.30am Tuesday 12th November 2019 followed by interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery Dunedoo Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
