Margaret Gwendoline MCLAREN

Margaret Gwendoline MCLAREN Notice
MARGARET GWENDOLINE McLAREN Late of Dubbo Passed away on 8th December 2019 Aged 85 years Beloved wife of Ian (Deceased). Much loved mother of Annette (Deceased), Lyndal, Rae, John, Susan and their families. Mrs McLaren's funeral service will be held at St Andrews Chapel, Wingewarra Street, Dubbo on Friday 13th December 2019 commencing at 11am followed by a private cremation. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Dec. 12, 2019
