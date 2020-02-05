Home
Services
Abbey Funeral Home
93 Wingewarra Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
(02) 6881 8988
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium
1 Moffatt Drive
Dubbo
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret MARTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Elizabeth MARTIN

Add a Memory
Margaret Elizabeth MARTIN Notice
MARGARET ELIZABETH MARTIN Passed away 30th January 2020 Aged 84 years. Late of Narromine. Dearly loved wife of David. Loving mother & mother-in-law of Anna & Neville, Tim & Nicole, Andrew & Kerrie, Jeff & Richard, Sue & Doug. Adored grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Daughter of Bert & Alma (both dec) and Dorothy Southwell (dec). Sister of Robert (dec), Helen Edgell and Elva Gentle. Margaret's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium 1 Moffatt Drive, Dubbo commencing at 10.30am Saturday 8th February 2020. In lieu of floral tributes donations to the Dubbo CWA would be appreciated an may be left with the funeral directors at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



logo
Published in Narromine News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -