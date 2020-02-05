|
MARGARET ELIZABETH MARTIN Passed away 30th January 2020 Aged 84 years. Late of Narromine. Dearly loved wife of David. Loving mother & mother-in-law of Anna & Neville, Tim & Nicole, Andrew & Kerrie, Jeff & Richard, Sue & Doug. Adored grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Daughter of Bert & Alma (both dec) and Dorothy Southwell (dec). Sister of Robert (dec), Helen Edgell and Elva Gentle. Margaret's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium 1 Moffatt Drive, Dubbo commencing at 10.30am Saturday 8th February 2020. In lieu of floral tributes donations to the Dubbo CWA would be appreciated an may be left with the funeral directors at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020