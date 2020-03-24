Home
Margaret Barrington SAMUELS

MRS MARGARET BARRINGTON SAMUELS Nee HUGHES Late of Dubbo. Passed away on 22nd March 2020 Aged 95 years Wife of Albert (Sammy). Mother of Greg, Lou, Ro and Katie. Grandmother of Stella, Bea, Millie, Edwina, Becky, Lucy, James and Tillman. She will miss all activities cultural, educational, church and dear lifelong friendships to all ages. Proud member of Dubbo's oldest pioneering family, loved her life in Dubbo. A private, family only burial will take place with a Memorial Service to be held in the future, when appropriate. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2020
