Home
Services
Abbey Funeral Home
93 Wingewarra Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
(02) 6881 8988
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Anglican Church
Brisbane Street
Dubbo
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ludwig BUTCHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ludwig Yule BUTCHER

Add a Memory
Ludwig Yule BUTCHER Notice
LUDWIG YULE BUTCHER Passed away 9th November 2019 Aged 60 years. Late of Narromine and formerly of Dubbo. Loving brother to John. Dearly loved son of Leonard & Alison. Ludwig's funeral service will be held in the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Brisbane Street Dubbo, commencing at 11.00am Thursday 14th November 2019 followed by interment in the Western Districts Memorial Park, Boothenba Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



logo
Published in Narromine News on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ludwig's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -