LUDWIG YULE BUTCHER Passed away 9th November 2019 Aged 60 years. Late of Narromine and formerly of Dubbo. Loving brother to John. Dearly loved son of Leonard & Alison. Ludwig's funeral service will be held in the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Brisbane Street Dubbo, commencing at 11.00am Thursday 14th November 2019 followed by interment in the Western Districts Memorial Park, Boothenba Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Nov. 13, 2019