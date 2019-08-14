Home
Lorraine Joyce WILSON-GAVIN

MRS LORRAINE JOYCE WILSON-GAVIN Late of Dubbo Passed away 12th August 2019 Aged 74 years Dearly loved partner of Duke Gavin. Loving mother & mother-in-law of Deanna Mooney (Deceased) and Sandra & Michael (Deceased) Teale. Cherished "Nan" of Amber, Teorra, Tara, David, Nathan and their families. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Lorraine's graveside funeral service to be held at Western Districts Memorial Park, Boothenba Road, Dubbo on Thursday 15th August 2019 commencing at 2.30pm. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Aug. 14, 2019
