Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
New Dubbo Cemetery
Dunedoo Road
Dubbo
Lorna Merle "NAN" RILEY

Mrs Lorna Merle Riley "Nan" Formerly of Dubbo Passed away 23rd November 2019 Aged 80 years Loving wife of Jack. Dearly loved mother of Stella, Kevin and Leanne. Cherished grandmother and a dear friend to many. Mrs Riley's graveside funeral service will be held at the New Dubbo Cemetery, Dunedoo Road, Dubbo on Thursday 28th November 2019 commencing at 10am. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Shakespeare Funerals Setting the standards of funeral care since 1894 Phone 6882 2434
Published in Narromine News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019
