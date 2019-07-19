Home
Loretta Faye "FAYE" ROOTES

Loretta Faye "FAYE" ROOTES Notice
LORETTA FAYE ROOTES "FAYE" Passed away 17th July 2019 Aged 79 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved wife of Ted (dec). Loving mother of Stirling and Sheldon. Adored grandmother of Dayle, Jarad, Trent, Kyle & great grandmother of Deisel, Lily, Ryker and Harry. Cherished sister to Rhonda and John. Faye's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium, corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 11.00am Thursday 25th July 2019. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News from July 19 to July 23, 2019
