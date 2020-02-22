|
|
Lois Lorraine Pearson
22 February 2018
It doesn't really matter
If we're together or apart
You're never really far from us
You're always in our heart
We love the way we can laugh
Until we almost cry
Yet hug each other tenderly
When real tears fill our eyes
In some ways all of us are different
Yet our values are alike
We knew you always had our backs
Whenever trouble striked
The face we often show the world
Is who they needed to see
But you accepted us as ourselves
As God would have us be.
If we could turn one wish to prayer
It would be that you could see
How precious you are in our eyes
And you'll always be
For no matter where life leads us
From now until the end
We pray you'll feel our love for you
Our mother, our best friend.
Remembered everyday and missed so so much
Kristy, James, Hannah, Eathan, Tracie & Shawn, Pauline, Elaine & Brian, Michael & Robyn, Kim & Simon, David & Kathy and all our Families.
Published in Narromine News on Feb. 22, 2020