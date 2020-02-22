Home
Lois Lorraine PEARSON

Lois Lorraine PEARSON In Memoriam
Lois Lorraine Pearson

22 February 2018

It doesn't really matter

If we're together or apart

You're never really far from us

You're always in our heart

We love the way we can laugh

Until we almost cry

Yet hug each other tenderly

When real tears fill our eyes

In some ways all of us are different

Yet our values are alike

We knew you always had our backs

Whenever trouble striked

The face we often show the world

Is who they needed to see

But you accepted us as ourselves

As God would have us be.

If we could turn one wish to prayer

It would be that you could see

How precious you are in our eyes

And you'll always be

For no matter where life leads us

From now until the end

We pray you'll feel our love for you

Our mother, our best friend.

Remembered everyday and missed so so much

Kristy, James, Hannah, Eathan, Tracie & Shawn, Pauline, Elaine & Brian, Michael & Robyn, Kim & Simon, David & Kathy and all our Families.
Published in Narromine News on Feb. 22, 2020
