Lillian MEALEY

Lillian MEALEY Notice
LILLIAN JOSEPHINE MEALEY "JOSIE" Passed away 2nd August 2019 Aged 86 years. Late of Dubbo. Adored mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother & sister to her family. Josie's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of The Dubbo City Crematorium, corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 2.30pm Thursday 8th August 2019. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on Aug. 6, 2019
