LESLIE LEONARD WILLIAMS "RABBITOH" Passed away 10th February 2020 Aged 77 years. Late of Dubbo and formerly of Yeoval. Dearly loved partner of Kay (dec). Loving father of Melissa, Russell, Lea and Sandra. Cherished step father, grandfather and great grandfather to his family. Les' cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium 1 Moffatt Drive, Dubbo commencing at 2.00pm Wednesday 19th February 2020. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Feb. 13, 2020