|
|
Mr Leslie John Godson "John" Late of Dubbo Formerly of Warren Passed away 31st August 2019 Aged 91 years Loving husband of Jean. Loved father & father-in-law of Jono & Annette, David & Robyn, Chris & Kaye and Leanne & Shaun. Adored grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather to his family. Mr Godson's funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Western Districts Memorial Park Crematorium, Boothenba Road, Dubbo on Friday 6th September 2019 commencing at 2pm. In lieu of floral tributes, donations to Dementia Australia would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral director at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Shakespeare Funerals Setting the standards of funeral care since 1894 Phone 6882 2434
Published in Narromine News on Sept. 4, 2019