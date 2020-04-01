|
|
LEONARD RAYMOND WALLACE "LEN" Passed away 30th March 2020 Aged 81 years. Late of Dubbo and formerly of Narromine & Gulargambone (Born in Denman). Dearly loved husband of Gisela. Loving father & father-in-law of Claudia & Aileen and Karen. Adored Poppy of Norah. A private family cremation service shall be held for Len in Dubbo with a memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of floral tributes the family would appreciate donations for Dementia Australia. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Apr. 1, 2020