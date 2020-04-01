Home
Abbey Funeral Home
93 Wingewarra Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
(02) 6881 8988
Leonard Raymond "LEN" WALLACE

Leonard Raymond "LEN" WALLACE Notice
LEONARD RAYMOND WALLACE "LEN" Passed away 30th March 2020 Aged 81 years. Late of Dubbo and formerly of Narromine & Gulargambone (Born in Denman). Dearly loved husband of Gisela. Loving father & father-in-law of Claudia & Aileen and Karen. Adored Poppy of Norah. A private family cremation service shall be held for Len in Dubbo with a memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of floral tributes the family would appreciate donations for Dementia Australia. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on Apr. 1, 2020
