Leonard MITCHELL

LEONARD JOHN MITCHELL Better known as "Lenny" Late of Dubbo Passed away peacefully on 12th September 2019 Aged 78 years Loving father & father in law of Michael & Jo, Lindsay & Teena (deceased), Greg & Maureen, Debbie and Trisha & John. Loved "Pop" of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A fond brother of his family and a dear friend of Mary. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Lenny's funeral service to be held in the Chapel of The Western Districts Memorial Park Crematorium, Boothenba Rd, Dubbo on Friday 20th September, 2019 commencing at 2.30pm. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
