Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
St Brigid's Catholic Church
Brisbane Street
Dubbo
View Map
Leonard George "MICK" COURTS Notice
LEONARD GEORGE COURTS "MICK" Passed away 24th November 2019 Aged 88 years. Late of "Karalee" Enngonia. Dearly loved husband of Poppy (dec). Loving father & father-in-law of Howard & Kate. Adored grandfather of Henry, Jack, Hugh and Emma. Mick's funeral service will be held in St Brigid's Catholic Church Brisbane Street, Dubbo commencing at 11.30am Tuesday 3rd December 2019 followed by interment in the Western Districts Memorial Park Boothenba Road, Dubbo. In lieu of floral tributes donations to Australian Red Cross Lifeblood would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral directors at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on Nov. 27, 2019
