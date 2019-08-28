Home
Services
W. Larcombe & Son
52 Talbragar Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
6882 3199
Resources
More Obituaries for Leon BURKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon Cheslyn BURKE

Add a Memory
Leon Cheslyn BURKE Notice
MR LEON CHESLYN BURKE Late of Dubbo Passed away on 23rd August 2019 Aged 85 years Dearly loved husband of Natalie. Loving father & father-in-law of Dimity & Richard, Stuart & Elizabeth, Warwick and stepfather of Gregory & Jennifer and Amanda & Graeme. Cherished "Grandpa" of Duncan, Connor, Alexander and Gabrielle. Loved brother of Robin and John. A private cremation will be held for Leon. A gathering for family & friends will be held at the RFBI Masonic Village, Capstan Drive, Dubbo on Friday 30th August 2019 commencing at 3pm. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leon's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.