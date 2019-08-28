|
|
MR LEON CHESLYN BURKE Late of Dubbo Passed away on 23rd August 2019 Aged 85 years Dearly loved husband of Natalie. Loving father & father-in-law of Dimity & Richard, Stuart & Elizabeth, Warwick and stepfather of Gregory & Jennifer and Amanda & Graeme. Cherished "Grandpa" of Duncan, Connor, Alexander and Gabrielle. Loved brother of Robin and John. A private cremation will be held for Leon. A gathering for family & friends will be held at the RFBI Masonic Village, Capstan Drive, Dubbo on Friday 30th August 2019 commencing at 3pm. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Aug. 28, 2019