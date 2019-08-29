Home
Lena Elizabeth GRUBE

Lena Elizabeth GRUBE Notice
Miss Lena Elizabeth Grube Late of Dubbo Passed away 24th August 2019 Aged 86 years Beloved sister of Helen. Adored aunty of Scott and Kelly (dec). Miss Grube's graveside funeral service will be held at Western Districts Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery, Boothenba Road, Dubbo on Monday 2nd September 2019 commencing at 11:30am. In lieu of floral tributes, donations to the Opal Nursing Home would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral director at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Shakespeare Funerals Setting the standards of funeral care since 1894 Phone 6882 2434
Published in Narromine News on Aug. 29, 2019
